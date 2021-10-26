Cardinals Make Three Practice Squad Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday they have made three practice squad moves.

The Cardinals signed CB Lavert Hill and S Javon Hagan to the unit, releasing DL Jeremiah Ledbetter in a corresponding move.

.@AZCardinals make practice squad moves, signing S Javon Hagan and CB Lavert Hill and cutting DL Jeremiah Ledbetter. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 26, 2021

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

WR Andre Baccellia WR Greg Dortch TE Bernhard Seikovits (International) TE Ross Travis DB Jace Whittaker DE Ron’Dell Carter DE Jonathan Ledbetter T Eric Smith G Danny Isidora G Zack Johnson OL Koda Martin DB Kevin Peterson LB Joe Walker DE Josh Mauro TE David Wells S Javon Hagan CB Lavert Hill

Hill, 23, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan in 2020. He was waived coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad but released midway through the season.

The Eagles signed Hill to their practice squad in December and brought him back on a futures deal for 2021. However, he was again waived before the season.

Hill has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Hagan, 24, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio in 2020. He was waived coming out of training camp and signed back to the practice squad, where he spent the season.

Tampa Bay signed Hagan to a futures deal for the 2021 season but waived him again coming out of the preseason.

He was activated for two playoff games in 2020.