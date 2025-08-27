Cardinals Officially Sign 13 Players To Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals officially signed 13 players to their practice squad on Wednesday.

The full list includes:

Carter, 26, was a four-year starter at North Carolina and was a third-team All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Jets drafted Carter with pick No. 107 overall in the fourth round in 2021.

He signed a four-year deal worth $4,287,366 million with an $807,366 million signing bonus. Carer was in the third year of that deal when he was waived and claimed by the Cardinals. He was among Arizona’s final roster cuts last year and spent the season on and off of their roster.

In 2023, Carter appeared in nine games for the Jets and six games for the Cardinals. He carried the ball 30 times for 187 yards and zero touchdowns. He also caught 24 passes on 31 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown.