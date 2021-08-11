Cardinals Place WR Andy Isabella On COVID-19 List

The Arizona Cardinals have placed WR Andy Isabella on their COVID-19 list on Wednesday, per Darren Urban of the team’s official site.
This marks the second time Isabella has landed on the reserve list this offseason.
Isabella, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of UMass. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $4,629,876 rookie contract, including a $1,387,176 signing bonus.
He’s set to make base salaries of $915,900 and $1,126,350 over the next two years.
In 2020, Isabella appeared in 13 games and recorded 21 receptions for 224 yards (10.7 YPC) and two touchdowns.
