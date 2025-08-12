Cardinals Place WR Trishton Jackson On IR

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have placed WR Trishton Jackson on injured reserve with a thumb injury.

This move came in correspondence with the Cardinals signing WR Kelly Akharaiyi.

Jackson, 27, wound up signing a rookie contract with the Rams after going undrafted out of Syracuse following the 2020 draft.

He was ultimately waived coming out of the preseason and landed on the Vikings’ practice squad. Jackson spent 2021 through 2024 bouncing on and off Minnesota’s active roster and practice squad before being signed to Arizona’s active roster off their practice squad in January 2025. He re-signed on a futures deal shortly after.

In 2024, Jackson appeared in two games for the Vikings.