Cardinals Placing Two On IR, Including CB Garrett Williams, Among Other Moves

The Arizona Cardinals placed CB Garrett Williams and DL L.J. Collier on injured reserve, per Darren Urban.

Both players will miss at least four games but should be eligible to return at some point.

Urban added the team promoted CB Darren Hall from the practice squad, added DT Zachary Carter and signed CB Ekow Boye-Doe to the practice squad.

Williams, 24, was an honorable mention All-ACC during his freshman year at Syracuse. He was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $5,634,923 rookie contract that included a $1,098,126 signing bonus.

In 2025, Williams appeared in two games for the Cardinals and recorded 11 total tackles and one pass deflection.