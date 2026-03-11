Cardinals Re-Signed RB Bam Knight

The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed RB Bam Knight to a one-year deal, per his agent.

Congrats @knight_zonovan agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @AZCardinals — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 11, 2026

Knight, 24, wound up going undrafted out of North Carolina State back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets, but was released coming out of the preseason.

New York re-signed Knight to their practice squad before eventually calling him up in October 2022. He was among the Jets’ final roster cuts in 2023 and caught on with the Lions practice squad. Detroit re-signed him to a one-year deal but let him go in August and he returned to the Jets’ practice squad.

The Cardinals signed Knight to a futures deal for the 2025 season and he initially signed to the practice squad before later being promoted to the active roster.

In 2025, Knight appeared in 12 games for the Cardinals and rushed 82 times for 269 yards (3.3 YPC) and four touchdowns to go along with 22 receptions on 31 targets for 160 yards and another touchdown.