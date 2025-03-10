Cardinals Re-Signing Veteran OT Kelvin Beachum

The Arizona Cardinals are re-signing veteran OT Kelvin Beachum to an undisclosed contract on Monday, according to his agency.

MLFootball was first to report that the Cardinals were signing Beachum to a one-year contract $4.5 million that includes $3.5 million fully guaranteed.

Beachum, 35, is a former seventh-round pick of the Steelers back in 2012. He played four years for the Steelers before signing a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Jaguars in 2016.

The Jaguars declined their two-year option on Beachum after one season. From there, Beachum signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jets in 2017 and played out that contract.

From there, the Cardinals signed Beachum to a one-year deal in 2020 and he’s signed multiple deals with Arizona since then.

In 2024, Beachum appeared in 16 games for the Cardinals, making 12 starts for them at right tackle.