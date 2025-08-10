Cardinals Release WR Quez Watkins From IR With Settlement

Per the wire, the Cardinals have released WR Quez Watkins from injured reserve with a settlement.

Watkins, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Southern Mississippi. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract with the Eagles.

The Steelers signed him to a one-year, $1.3 million deal last year but waived him coming out of the preseason before bringing him back to the practice squad.

He never appeared in a game with Pittsburgh before catching on with the Cardinals this offseason.

In 2023, Watkins appeared in nine games for the Eagles and caught 15 passes for 142 yards receiving and a touchdown.