Cardinals Sign CB Keion Crossen To PS

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals are signing CB Keion Crossen to a contract on Tuesday. 

Keion Crossen

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

  1. TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
  2. WR Andre Baccellia
  3. LB Markus Bailey
  4. OL Jackson Barton (Injured)
  5. RB Michael Carter
  6. CB Jaden Davis
  7. OL Keith Ismael
  8. WR Tejhaun Palmer
  9. QB Desmond Ridder
  10. CB Divaad Wilson
  11. DT P.J. Mustipher
  12. OT Luke Tenuta
  13. DT Angelo Blackson (Injured)
  14. S Jason Taylor II
  15. DT Ben Stille
  16. WR Chris Moore
  17. LB Ronnie Perkins
  18. CB Keion Crossen

Crossen, 27, is a former seventh-round pick by the Patriots in 2018 out of Western Carolina. He was traded to the Texans in 2019 for a sixth-round pick.

From there, the Texans traded Crossen to the Giants in exchange for a sixth-round pick prior to the start of the 2021 season. He signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins in 2022 but was cut him loose in March and has been a free agent ever since. 

In 2022, Crossen appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins, recording 32 total tackles and four pass deflections

