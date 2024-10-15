Cardinals Sign CB Keion Crossen To PS

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals are signing CB Keion Crossen to a contract on Tuesday.

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

TE Bernhard Seikovits (International) WR Andre Baccellia LB Markus Bailey OL Jackson Barton (Injured) RB Michael Carter CB Jaden Davis OL Keith Ismael WR Tejhaun Palmer QB Desmond Ridder CB Divaad Wilson DT P.J. Mustipher OT Luke Tenuta DT Angelo Blackson (Injured) S Jason Taylor II DT Ben Stille WR Chris Moore LB Ronnie Perkins CB Keion Crossen

Crossen, 27, is a former seventh-round pick by the Patriots in 2018 out of Western Carolina. He was traded to the Texans in 2019 for a sixth-round pick.

From there, the Texans traded Crossen to the Giants in exchange for a sixth-round pick prior to the start of the 2021 season. He signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins in 2022 but was cut him loose in March and has been a free agent ever since.

In 2022, Crossen appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins, recording 32 total tackles and four pass deflections