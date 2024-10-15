Cardinals Sign CB Keion Crossen To PS

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals are signing CB Keion Crossen to a contract on Tuesday.
Arizona’s practice squad now includes:
- TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
- WR Andre Baccellia
- LB Markus Bailey
- OL Jackson Barton (Injured)
- RB Michael Carter
- CB Jaden Davis
- OL Keith Ismael
- WR Tejhaun Palmer
- QB Desmond Ridder
- CB Divaad Wilson
- DT P.J. Mustipher
- OT Luke Tenuta
- DT Angelo Blackson (Injured)
- S Jason Taylor II
- DT Ben Stille
- WR Chris Moore
- LB Ronnie Perkins
- CB Keion Crossen
Crossen, 27, is a former seventh-round pick by the Patriots in 2018 out of Western Carolina. He was traded to the Texans in 2019 for a sixth-round pick.
From there, the Texans traded Crossen to the Giants in exchange for a sixth-round pick prior to the start of the 2021 season. He signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins in 2022 but was cut him loose in March and has been a free agent ever since.
In 2022, Crossen appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins, recording 32 total tackles and four pass deflections
