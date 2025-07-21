Cardinals Sign DL Kyon Barrs

The Cardinals announced on Sunday that they have signed DL Kyon Barrs to a contract ahead of training camp.

Barrs attended Arizona and then USC before going undrafted in 2024 and catching on with the Titans.

He then finished out the season as a member of the Seahawks’ practice squad.

In four seasons at Arizona and one at USC, Barrs appeared in 51 games and recorded 120 tackles and five sacks.

He is yet to appear in an NFL game.

We will have more on Barrs and the Cardinals as it becomes available.