Cardinals Sign Third-Round OLB Myjai Sanders

The Arizona Cardinals have signed third-round OLB Myjai Sanders to a four-year contract, according to Darren Urban.

Arizona has now signed all but one of their picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rd Player Pos. Note 2 Trey McBride TE Signed 3 Cameron Thomas DE 3 Myjai Sanders DE Signed 6 Keaontay Ingram RB Signed 6 Lecitus Smith OG Signed 7 Christian Matthew CB Signed 7 Jesse Luketa LB Signed 7 Marquis Hayes OG Signed

Sanders, 23, was a three-year starter at Cincinnati and earned first-team All-AAC honors in 2021 and 2020. The Cardinals used the No. 100 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Jaguars DE Arden Key.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,044,908 contract that includes a $849,024 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Sanders appeared in 48 games and made 38 starts, recording 114 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and 13 pass defenses.