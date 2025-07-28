Cardinals Sign UFL DB Keni-H Lovely

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed UFL DB Keni-H Lovely to a contract.

Lovely, 25, spent five years at Western Michigan and spent time with the Bills last preseason after going undrafted. He caught on with the Michigan Panthers in December 2024 and spent the 2025 season in the UFL.

In 2025, Lovely appeared in nine games for the Panthers and recorded 26 total tackles, nine pass breakups and one interception