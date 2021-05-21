Cardinals Sign WR Antoine Wesley

The Arizona Cardinals are signing WR Antoine Wesley to a one-year contract on Friday.

We have signed WR Antoine Wesley to a one-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 21, 2021

Wesley, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Texas Tech back in May of 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Ravens.

Baltimore waived Wesley coming out of the preseason and later added him to their practice squad. The Ravens brought him back on a futures contract this past January of last year.

Baltimore declined to tender him a qualifying offer this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

During his college career at Texas Tech, Wesley caught 98 passes for 1,547 yards receiving and nine touchdowns over the course of three seasons and 19 games.