Cardinals Signing DE Jonah Williams

The Arizona Cardinals are signing former Saints DE Jonah Williams to a contract, according to Katherine Terrell.

Williams, 30, signed with the Rams back in 2020 as an undrafted free agent in April. After training camp, Williams was released and signed back to the team’s practice squad.

Following the 2020 season, the Rams signed Williams to a futures contract. They later waived him in November of 2021 and brought him back on the practice squad again shortly after.

Los Angeles signed him to another futures contract in February of 2022, and he stayed with the Rams until his contract expired after the 2023 season. From there, he caught on with the Vikings’ and bounced on and off their practice squad.

The Rams signed him off the Vikings’ practice squad and added him to their taxi squad later on. The Lions signed him off Los Angeles’ practice squad in November. Williams then made his way onto the Saints’ practice squad last offseason.

In 2025, Williams appeared in 15 games for the Saints, and recorded 18 total tackles and three sacks.