Cardinals Expected To Re-Sign DT Corey Peters

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals are expected to re-sign DT Corey Peters following a workout for the team on Monday.

Peters suffered a season-ending knee injury in the final year of his contract with Arizona last year.

Peters, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2010. He was in the final year of his three-year, $10.5 million contract that when he signed a three-year, $12 million extension with Arizona in 2017.

After making a base salary of $3 million this year, Peters became an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 2020, Peters appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and recorded 15 tackles, two sacks and a pass defense. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 65 interior defensive lineman out of 124 qualifying players.