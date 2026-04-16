CBS: It Would Be Surprising If Eagles Don’t Trade A.J. Brown Before Training Camp

Eagles GM Howie Roseman continues to say WR A.J. Brown is a member of the Eagles, but there is growing uncertainty around the league that he will be on the team when the season starts.

Per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, “it would be a surprise” if Brown is not on a new team by the start of training camp at this point. Although Brown hasn’t publicly requested a trade, some have told Jones they think there’s a mutual understanding that a trade will take place at some point this summer.

He mentions it will hurt the Eagles’ 2026 salary cap to deal him before June 1st, as it will add an extra $20 million to their cap if he’s traded before then. Additionally, the Patriots seem to be the most connected team thus far, and the 31st pick in this year’s draft is probably not worth the extra $20 million in cap space for Philadelphia.

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 78 passes on 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll provide more information on Brown as the news becomes available.