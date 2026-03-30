Eagles GM Howie Roseman: ‘A.J. Brown Is A Member Of The Philadelphia Eagles’

Eagles WR A.J. Brown has remained in trade rumors this offseason, even dating back to the trade deadline last year.

The latest report suggested he’s more likely to be moved after June 1st for salary cap purposes, with the Rams and Patriots named as the most connected teams so far.

At the league meetings on Sunday, Eagles GM Howie Roseman was asked about Brown, to no surprise. Roseman kept it brief talking about the star receiver, saying he’s a part of their team and he’s aware of the interest from other teams.

“I understand that there’s interest in the A.J. Brown story. I, unfortunately, don’t have a home under a rock,” Roseman said, via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “But my answer to any question on A.J. Brown is A.J. Brown is a member of the Eagles. From my perspective, anything you ask me about A.J. Brown, I’m going to go right back to that answer. But I understand the interest. I put on TV and I see that there’s interest, but my answer is A.J. Brown is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 78 passes on 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll provide more information on Brown as the news becomes available.