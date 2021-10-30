Chargers Activate DT Justin Jones From IR, Waive DL Forrest Merrill

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that they’ve activated DT Justin Jones from injured reserve and waived DL Forrest Merrill.

Jones, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $3.6 million contract with Los Angeles.

Jones is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in one game for the Chargers and recorded one tackle.