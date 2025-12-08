Chargers Activate RB Omarion Hampton Among Seven Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have activated RB Omarion Hampton, RB Hassan Haskins and DL Otito Ogbonnia from injured reserve.

In correspondence, the Chargers have placed TE Tucker Fisk on injured reserve and waived DL Naquan Jones, along with RB Jaret Patterson. Los Angeles also elevated WR Dalevon Campbell from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 14 against the Eagles.

Hampton, 22, was a first-round pick by the Chargers in the 2025 NFL Draft out of North Carolina.

He signed a four-year, $17,774,464 million rookie deal through 2028 with a fifth-year option for 2029 and is making a base salary of $840k in 2025.

In 2025, Hampton has appeared in five games for the Chargers and rushed 66 times for 314 yards (4.8 YPC) and two touchdowns. He’s also caught 20 passes for 136 yards.