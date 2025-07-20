Chargers Activating CB Elijah Molden & WR Jaylen Johnson From IR

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chargers are activating CB Elijah Molden and WR Jaylen Johnson from injured reserve after both players passed their physicals.

The Chargers signed Molden to a three-year extension back in February, worth $18.75 million with $13.5 million guaranteed.

Molden, 26, was a three-year starter at Washington and was named first-team All-Pac 12 in 2020. The Titans drafted Molden with pick No. 100 in the third round of the 2021 draft.

Molden signed a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 million with an $840,618 signing bonus. He was in the final year of that deal when the Titans traded him to the Chargers, coming out of the preseason for a late-round pick.

In 2024, Molden appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and recorded 75 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and seven pass defenses.