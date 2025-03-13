Chargers Agree To One-Year Extension With QB Taylor Heinicke

The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to a one-year extension worth up to $6.2 million with QB Taylor Heinicke, according to Tom Pelissero.

Heinicke, 31, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion back in 2015. He managed to make the 53-man roster during his rookie season but wasn’t active for a single game.

The Vikings elected to waive Heinicke with an injury designation coming out of the preseason in 2017 before eventually cutting him loose with an injury settlement.

Heinicke had brief stints with the Patriots and Texans before being claimed by the Panthers. Carolina released him coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he signed on to Washington’s practice squad late in 2020. He signed a two-year, $8.75 million extension with Washington in 2021 before signing a two-year deal with the Falcons.

From there, the Falcons traded Heinicke to the Chargers last year.

In 2024, Heinicke appeared in four games for the Chargers and completed three of five pass attempts for 28 yards.