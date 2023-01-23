Chargers Complete Interview With Rams’ QBs Coach Zac Robinson For OC Job

The Los Angeles Chargers have announced that they’ve completed an interview with Rams’ passing game coordinator Zac Robinson for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

we’ve completed an interview with Rams’ passing game coordinator / QB coach Zac Robinson for offensive coordinator. → https://t.co/fG3ZWmMwqQ pic.twitter.com/UprOU1gYoE — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 24, 2023

Here’s the list of candidates for the Chargers’ offensive coordinator job:

Vikings OC Wes Phillips (Declined)

Former Colts HC Frank Reich (Candidate)

Rams pass game coordinator/QBs coach Zac Robinson (Interview)

Vikings QB Coach Jerrod Johnson (Interview)

Titans TE coach Luke Steckel (Requested)

Rams senior assistant Greg Olson (Requested)

Robinson, 36, is a former quarterback for the Bengals from 2011-2013 and also had brief stints with the Patriots, Seahawks, and Lions.

His coaching career began as the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and was their assistant receivers coach and assistant quarterbacks coach, once again, over the next two years. Los Angeles promoted him to quarterbacks coach last season.

In 2022, the Rams’ offense finished No. 27 in scoring, No. 32 in yards, No. 27 in passing yards, and No. 27 in rushing yards.