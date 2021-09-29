Chargers Designated DB Ryan Smith To Return From Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers officially designated DB Ryan Smith to return from the injured reserve.

This opens a 21-day window for Smith to practice with the team before being activated.

Smith, 27, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of North Carolina Central. He signed a four-year, $2.932 million contract with a $592,160 signing bonus.

Tampa Bay re-signed Smith last year to a one-year, $1.75 million contract before joining the Chargers this past March.

In 2020, Smith appeared in all 16 games for the Buccaneers and recorded four tackles and no interceptions.