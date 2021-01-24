Chargers Hiring Broncos DBs Coach Renaldo Hill Defensive Coordinator

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Chargers are hiring Broncos DBs coach Renaldo Hill as their new defensive coordinator.

Breer notes that Hill worked with new Chargers HC Brandon Staley while they were together with the Broncos in 2019.

Hill, 42, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Cardinals in 2001 out of Michigan State. He was a defensive back for 10 years before getting into coaching following his retirement.

After a few years in the college ranks, Hill joined the Steelers as a DB coach in 2015. He’s had stints with the Dolphins and Broncos since then.