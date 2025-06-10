Chargers Hosting WR Willie Snead For Tryout

The Los Angeles Chargers are hosting veteran WR Willie Snead for a tryout during the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, per Kris Rhim.

Snead, 32, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.

He joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go on to spend three years in New Orleans. From there, Snead signed a two-year offer sheet worth up to $10.4 million with the Ravens in 2018.

Snead finished a one-year, $6 million extension for the 2020 season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Raiders. However, Las Vegas released him during the season and had a brief stint with the Panthers before joining the 49ers.

The Dolphins signed him to a contract last summer before placing him on injured reserve and eventually cutting him loose.

In 2023, Snead appeared in four games for the 49ers and caught two passes for 14 yards.