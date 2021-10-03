Chargers LB Kenneth Murray Out For Week 4

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that LB Kenneth Murray has been ruled out for Monday Night Football against the Raiders due to an ankle injury.
update: Kenneth Murray has been downgraded to out for MNF. https://t.co/Nvb4dq3HUL
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 3, 2021
Murray, 22, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and earned second-team All-American honors before the Chargers traded up with the Patriots to select him with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2020 draft.
Murray signed a four-year, $12,974,941 rookie contract that includes a $6,996,321 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth year for the Chargers to pick up for the 2024 season.
In 2021, Murray has appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded 19 tackles.
We will have more news on Murray as it becomes available.
