Chargers LB Kenneth Murray Out For Week 4

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that LB Kenneth Murray has been ruled out for Monday Night Football against the Raiders due to an ankle injury.

Murray, 22, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and earned second-team All-American honors before the Chargers traded up with the Patriots to select him with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Murray signed a four-year, $12,974,941 rookie contract that includes a $6,996,321 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth year for the Chargers to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Murray has appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded 19 tackles.

