Chargers Made Four Roster Moves, Activated S Alohi Gilman

Per Daniel Popper, the Chargers have made four roster moves, including activating S Alohi Gilman from injured reserve.

The team also downgraded LB Denzel Perryman to out and elevated both S Eddie Jackson and WR Dez Fitzpatrick for Week 18.

Gilman, 27, began his college career at Navy before transferring to Notre Dame following his freshman year.

At one point, he was on the radar of NFL scouts as possibly being among the top safety prospects in the country but ended up falling to the Chargers in the sixth round.

Gilman played out the final year of his four-year deal worth $3,483,205 with a signing bonus of $188,205. Los Angeles then re-signed him to a two-year, $11 million deal back in March.

In 2024, Gilman has appeared in 10 games for the Chargers and recorded 47 tackles, one sack, and one interception in ten starts.