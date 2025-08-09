Chargers Officially Place LT Rashawn Slater On IR

The Los Angeles Chargers officially placed LT Rashawn Slater on injured reserve Saturday.

This move was expected after the news that Slater suffered a season-ending Patellar tendon tear that will require surgery.

The Chargers are reportedly planning to move former first-round pick Joe Alt to left tackle this season.

Slater, 26, was a three-year starter at Northwestern. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Chargers drafted Slater with pick No. 13 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Slater signed a four-year, $16,631,757 contract with the Chargers that includes a $9,455,823 signing bonus. He played out the final year of that contract in 2024 with a base salary of $2.927 million.

The Chargers picked up his fifth-year option worth $19.04 million guaranteed for the 2025 season and then signed him to a four-year, $114 million extension earlier this offseason.

In 2024, Salter appeared in 15 games for the Chargers, making 15 starts for them. He was also a Pro Bowl selection in 2024.