Chargers Promoting LB Shaquille Quarterman To Active Roster

According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, the Chargers are elevating LB Shaquille Quarterman to the active roster for Week 3.

Quarterman, 26, was a former fourth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Miami.

He finished his four-year rookie deal worth $3,789,401 and was an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Quarterman signed with the Eagles in early August but was released days later. He then signed with the Chargers’ practice squad following training camp.

In 2023, Quarterman appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded two total tackles.

In 2024, Quarterman has appeared in two games for the Chargers and recorded one total tackle.