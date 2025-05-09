Chargers Sign Seven Draft Picks & 18 UDFAs

Jonathan Comeaux
The Los Angeles Chargers announced they signed seven draft picks, including third-round DT Jamaree Caldwell.

This leaves just two remaining unsigned picks from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 22 Omarion Hampton RB  
2 55 Tre Harris WR  
3 86 Jamaree Caldwell DT Signed
4 125 Kyle Kennard LB Signed
5 158 KeAndre Lambert-Smith WR Signed
5 165 Oronde Gadsden II TE Signed
6 199 Branson Taylor OT Signed
6 214 R.J. Mickens S Signed
7 256 Trikweze Bridges CB Signed

 

The Chargers also signed 18 undrafted free agents. The full list includes:

  1. Illinois DL TeRah Edwards
  2. Virginia Tech DL Josh Fuga
  3. Kansas WR Luke Grimm
  4. Western Kentucky OLB Kylan Guidry
  5. Virginia Tech S Jaylen Jones
  6. Texas State G Nash Jones
  7. Maryland C Josh Kaltenberger
  8. Iowa State TE Stevo Klotz
  9. Bowling Green State CB Jordan Oladokun
  10. Iowa State CB Myles Purchase
  11. Baylor OLB Garmon Randolph
  12. Oregon CB Nikko Reed
  13. Rutgers CB Eric Rogers
  14. South Carolina RB Raheim Sanders
  15. Purdue OT Corey Stewart
  16. Florida State QB DJ Uiagalelei
  17. Syracuse OT Savion Washington
  18. Syracuse LB Marlowe Wax

Los Angeles also waived OLB Chris Collins on Friday. 

Caldwell, 24, was a one-year starter at Oregon and transferred to the Ducks after two years at Houston, where he arrived from Independence Community College in Kansas. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors in 2024. 

He was a no-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class and elected to go the community college route.

During his college career, Caldwell appeared in 34 games and recorded 67 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass defenses. 

