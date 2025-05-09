Chargers Sign Seven Draft Picks & 18 UDFAs

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they signed seven draft picks, including third-round DT Jamaree Caldwell.

This leaves just two remaining unsigned picks from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 22 Omarion Hampton RB 2 55 Tre Harris WR 3 86 Jamaree Caldwell DT Signed 4 125 Kyle Kennard LB Signed 5 158 KeAndre Lambert-Smith WR Signed 5 165 Oronde Gadsden II TE Signed 6 199 Branson Taylor OT Signed 6 214 R.J. Mickens S Signed 7 256 Trikweze Bridges CB Signed

The Chargers also signed 18 undrafted free agents. The full list includes:

Illinois DL TeRah Edwards Virginia Tech DL Josh Fuga Kansas WR Luke Grimm Western Kentucky OLB Kylan Guidry Virginia Tech S Jaylen Jones Texas State G Nash Jones Maryland C Josh Kaltenberger Iowa State TE Stevo Klotz Bowling Green State CB Jordan Oladokun Iowa State CB Myles Purchase Baylor OLB Garmon Randolph Oregon CB Nikko Reed Rutgers CB Eric Rogers South Carolina RB Raheim Sanders Purdue OT Corey Stewart Florida State QB DJ Uiagalelei Syracuse OT Savion Washington Syracuse LB Marlowe Wax

Los Angeles also waived OLB Chris Collins on Friday.

Caldwell, 24, was a one-year starter at Oregon and transferred to the Ducks after two years at Houston, where he arrived from Independence Community College in Kansas. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors in 2024.

He was a no-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class and elected to go the community college route.

During his college career, Caldwell appeared in 34 games and recorded 67 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass defenses.