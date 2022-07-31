Chargers Sign TE Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Sunday that they’ve signed tight end Sage Surratt to a contract.

Surratt, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Wake Forest last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Lions but was waived at the start of the regular season.

The Lions brought Surratt to their practice squad before releasing him.

During his two-year career at Wake Forest, Surratt recorded 107 receptions for 1,582 yards (14.8 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.