Chargers Sign TE Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Sunday that they’ve signed tight end Sage Surratt to a contract.
Surratt, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Wake Forest last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Lions but was waived at the start of the regular season.
The Lions brought Surratt to their practice squad before releasing him.
During his two-year career at Wake Forest, Surratt recorded 107 receptions for 1,582 yards (14.8 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!