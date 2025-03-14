Chargers Signing OL Mekhi Becton

Tim McManus of ESPN reports that the Chargers have agreed to terms with OL Mekhi Becton on a two-year contract.

McManus adds that Becton is expected to play guard for the Chargers just like he did for the Eagles last year.

Becton, 25, was a three-year starter at Louisville and earned second-team All-American honors before being selected by the Jets with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Becton signed a four-year, $18,446,045 rookie contract that included a $10,975,306 signing bonus. The Jets declined his fifth-year option last year and he eventually signed a one-year contract with the Eagles.

In 2025, Becton appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and made 15 starts for them.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.