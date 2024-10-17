Chargers, Steelers, Saints Among Teams With Interest In Jets WR Mike Williams

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Chargers, Steelers and Saints are among the teams reaching out to the Jets regarding a trade for WR Mike Williams.

Following the trade for WR Davante Adams, the Jets have begun shopping Williams as there isn’t room for him with Adams, Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard. It’s worth noting that New York QB Aaron Rodgers also called Williams out for running the wrong route at the end of their Week 6 loss.

Williams, 30, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Chargers out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams made a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Chargers.

He was due base salaries of $12 million and $17 million over the final two years of the deal when Los Angeles cut him loose. The Jets signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million.

In 2024, Williams has appeared in six games for the Jets and caught 10 passes on 17 targets for 145 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Williams as the news is available.