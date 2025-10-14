Chargers Still Making Preliminary Trade Inquiries For RB & OT Help

According to Josina Anderson, the Chargers are still calling around the league making preliminary trade inquiries about adding help at running back and offensive tackle.

Those are the two positions that have been hit the hardest by injuries so far this season. The Chargers were forced to place first-round RB Omarion Hampton on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Before that, Los Angeles lost Najee Harris for the season due to a torn Achilles.

Previous reports had indicated running back was a position the Chargers wanted to add help at, and Anderson indicates that’s still an area of at least some concern even after backup RB Kimani Vidal rushed for over 100 yards in Week 6’s win against the Dolphins.

Tackle is an issue, too. The Chargers started Austin Deculus and Bobby Hart in Week 6. Deculus was added in a preseason trade from the Texans, while Hart was playing in his first game since 2022.

Los Angeles is down both starting tackles, as Rashawn Slater tore his patellar tendon during training camp and Joe Alt is down with an ankle injury. Alt at least should return at some point this year, along with Hampton, though the latter will be out longer than the four-week IR minimum.

