Chargers Worked Out Five Tight Ends

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Chargers had workouts for five tight ends on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

TE Jaheim Bell TE J.J. Galbreath TE Zack Kuntz TE Marshall Lang TE Tanner McLachlan

Bell, 24, started out at South Carolina before transferring to Florida State. He was second-team All-ACC in his final season.

The Patriots drafted Bell with the No. 231 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $4,126,592 rookie contract that included a $106,592 signing bonus when New England waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on for a stint with the Eagles practice squad.

In 2024, Bell appeared in 15 games for the Patriots and caught two passes on three targets for 20 yards.