Chiefs Activate RB Isiah Pacheco & DL Charles Omenihu From IR

Jordan Schultz reports that the Chiefs have officially activated RB Isiah Pacheco and DL Charles Omenihu from injured reserve on Thursday.

Both players are expected to play in Friday’s game against the Raiders.

Pacheco has been out since early this season with a fibula injury, while Omenihu has worked hi way back from a torn ACL he suffered during the playoffs last year.

Pacheco, 25, was a three-year starter at Rutgers and an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection as a senior. He was selected with the No. 251 pick in the seventh round by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pacheco is in the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,739,108 that included a signing bonus of $79,108.

In 2023, Pacheco has appeared in two games for the Chiefs and rushed 34 times for 135 yards and a touchdown, adding seven catches on eight targets for 54 yards.

Omenihu, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,815,280 rookie contract when he was traded to the 49ers for a late-round pick.

Omenihu made a base salary of $965,000 in 2022 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed with the Chiefs.

In 2023, Omenihu appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs and recorded 28 total tackles, five tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass deflections.