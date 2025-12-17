Chiefs Announce Five Moves Including Patrick Mahomes To IR

The Chiefs announced they have placed QB Patrick Mahomes on injured reserve, along with a few other roster moves.

We have placed QB Patrick Mahomes on Reserve/Injured. We have signed Practice Squad player DT Zacch Pickens to an active roster contract. We have signed WR Jimmy Holiday to the Practice Squad. We have designated TE Jake Briningstool and CB Nazeeh Johnson to return to practice. pic.twitter.com/8zUE5UwaXS — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 17, 2025

Kansas City promoted DT Zacch Pickens, signed WR Jimmy Holiday to the practice squad and designated TE Jake Briningstool and CB Nazeeh Johnson to return from injured reserve.

Mahomes, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season.

Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $503 million, which was later restructured.

In 2025, Mahomes appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 64 carries for 422 yards and five touchdowns.