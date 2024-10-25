Chiefs Create $5.3M Of Cap Room By Reworking Jawaan Taylor’s Deal

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Chiefs recently restructured the contract of OT Jawaan Taylor and in turn, created $5.3 million of cap space.
Yates adds that the Chiefs accomplished this by converting a portion of Taylor’s salary into a signing bonus that will be prorated over the length of his contract.
This is important, given that the Chiefs have acquired veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins in a trade with the Titans, so the additional cap space will likely go to covering a portion of his salary and still maintaining some room for roster moves.
Taylor, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019 out of Florida. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $7,916,458 rookie contract that included a $3,777,424 signing bonus.
Taylor signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs as an unrestricted free agent last year.
In 2024, Taylor has appeared in six games for the Chiefs and made six starts for them.
