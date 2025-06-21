Chiefs, Dolphins, & Falcons Were Also Interested In CB Jaire Alexander

Former Packers CB Jaire Alexander signed with the Ravens on Wednesday on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million. However, other teams were also interested in the veteran cornerback.

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Ravens were interested in pursuing a trade for Alexander back in March. When he became available, he visited the team, which ultimately led to his signing.

Fowler adds that Alexander was also considering the Dolphins, Falcons, and had drawn interest from the Chiefs as well. Other teams may have offered Alexander more, but he found he had a quick forming chemistry with the Ravens.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show before Alexander signed, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Panthers had interest in him and said other teams had higher offers than Baltimore. However, Mike Kaye reported Carolina “explored the possibility” of signing Alexander but never made an offer.

Alexander, 28, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million rookie deal that included a $6.844 million signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander was set to make a fully guaranteed base salary of $13.294 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension.

He was scheduled to make base salaries of $16.15 million and $18.15 million in the final two years of that deal when the Packers released him in June. Alexander signed a one-year deal with Baltimore in June 2025.

In 2024, Alexander appeared in seven games for the Packers and made seven starts, recording 16 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and seven pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.