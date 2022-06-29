Chiefs Finalize 2022 Personnel Staff

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Wednesday that they’ve finalized their 2022 personnel staff under GM Brett Veach.

Chiefs Helmet

The staff consists of:

  • Madison Aponte – Player Personnel Assistant
  • Mike Borgonzi – Assistant General Manager
  • Mike Bradway – Senior Director of Player Personnel
  • Greg Castillo – West Regional Scout
  • Will Christopherson – NFS Scout
  • Cade Ciarrocca – Training Camp Player Personnel Intern
  • Willie Davis – Senior Personnel Executive
  • Terry Delp – Senior College Scouting Executive
  • David Hinson – Co-Director of College Scouting
  • Jonathan Howard – National Scout
  • Chandler Jones – Training Camp Player Personnel Intern
  • Cassidy Kaminski – Northeast Area Scout
  • Jason Lamb – Southwest Regional Scout
  • Anthony McGee – Player Personnel Assistant
  • Jalen Myrick – College and Pro Scout
  • Ryne Nutt – Director of Player Personnel / College Scouting
  • Leesa Rockhold – Norma Hunt Training Camp Fellowship Intern
  • Chris Shea – Vice President of Football Operations / Team Counsel
  • Janae Simmonds – Norma Hunt Training Camp Fellowship Intern
  • Brian Smith – Training Camp Player Personnel Intern
  • Pat Sperduto – Co-Director of College Scouting
  • Kunal Tanna – Assistant to the General Manager
  • Tim Terry – Director of Player Personnel / Pro Scouting
  • Brandt Tilis – Vice President of Football Operations
  • Jack Wolov – Football Administration Coordinator

