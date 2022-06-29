Chiefs Finalize 2022 Personnel Staff

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Wednesday that they’ve finalized their 2022 personnel staff under GM Brett Veach.
The staff consists of:
- Madison Aponte – Player Personnel Assistant
- Mike Borgonzi – Assistant General Manager
- Mike Bradway – Senior Director of Player Personnel
- Greg Castillo – West Regional Scout
- Will Christopherson – NFS Scout
- Cade Ciarrocca – Training Camp Player Personnel Intern
- Willie Davis – Senior Personnel Executive
- Terry Delp – Senior College Scouting Executive
- David Hinson – Co-Director of College Scouting
- Jonathan Howard – National Scout
- Chandler Jones – Training Camp Player Personnel Intern
- Cassidy Kaminski – Northeast Area Scout
- Jason Lamb – Southwest Regional Scout
- Anthony McGee – Player Personnel Assistant
- Jalen Myrick – College and Pro Scout
- Ryne Nutt – Director of Player Personnel / College Scouting
- Leesa Rockhold – Norma Hunt Training Camp Fellowship Intern
- Chris Shea – Vice President of Football Operations / Team Counsel
- Janae Simmonds – Norma Hunt Training Camp Fellowship Intern
- Brian Smith – Training Camp Player Personnel Intern
- Pat Sperduto – Co-Director of College Scouting
- Kunal Tanna – Assistant to the General Manager
- Tim Terry – Director of Player Personnel / Pro Scouting
- Brandt Tilis – Vice President of Football Operations
- Jack Wolov – Football Administration Coordinator
