Chiefs Leaving Two On Injured Lists To Start Season Including DE Charles Omenihu

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu is going to start the season on the PUP list, making him ineligible for the first four games.

Rapoport adds the hope is that Omenihu will be able to return in November from a torn ACL suffered in the AFC Championship game.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Kansas City LB BJ Thompson will begin the year on the non-football illness list after suffering a seizure and going into cardiac arrest in June.

Pelissero notes they are optimistic Thompson will play this season but he has to miss the first four games.

Omenihu, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,815,280 rookie contract when he was traded to the 49ers for a late-round pick.

Omenihu made a base salary of $965,000 in 2022 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed with the Chiefs.

In 2023, Omenihu appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs and recorded 28 total tackles, five tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass deflections.