Chiefs Made Eight Roster Moves Tuesday, Including Placing DE B.J. Thompson On Reserve NFI List

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Chiefs made eight roster moves on Tuesday, including placing DE BJ Thompson on the reserve/non-football illness list.

Thompson had a seizure last June that resulted in him being hospitalized and spending last year on the non-football injury list.

Kansas City also cut CB Robert Rochell, waived DB Will Brooks and WR Justin Lockhart (injured) and signed WR Jimmy Holiday, LB Cooper McDonald and DB Major Williams following tryouts at rookie minicamp.

The team also officially signed first-round OT Josh Simmons.

Thompson, 28, is a former fifth-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Stephen F. Austin.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,111,652 rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $915,000 in 2024 when the Chiefs placed him on the non-football injury list.

In 2023, Thompson appeared in one game and recorded two tackles.