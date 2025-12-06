Chiefs Made Three Moves, Signed S Mike Edwards

The Chiefs announced on Saturday that they have signed veteran S Mike Edwards from the practice squad.

The team also elevated G C.J. Hanson and placed S Christian Roland-Wallace on injured reserve.

Edwards, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Buccaneers.

Edwards was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2023 when he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs. He then signed a one-year, $2.8 million deal with Buffalo last offseason, but was cut midseason.

The Titans signed Edwards immediately after but later cut him. He was then claimed by the Buccaneers and finished out the season in Tampa Bay. Edwards re-signed with the Chiefs this offseason on a one-year deal.

In 2025, Edwards has appeared in one game and recorded four tackles.