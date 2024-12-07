Chiefs Make Four Roster Moves, Place WR Mecole Hardman On IR

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have placed WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Chiefs have signed WR Nikko Remigo to the 53-man roster. Kansas City elevated LB Swayze Bozeman and TE Baylor Cupp from the practice squad for Week 14.

Hardman, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5 million rookie contract with the Chiefs.

Hardman was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Jets.

The Jets then traded Hardman back to the Chiefs in exchange for a swap of late-round draft picks, reuniting him with his original team. Hardman re-signed on a one-year, $1.1 million deal this offseason.

In 2024, Hardman has appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs catching 12 of 14 targets for 90 yards along with 25 returns for 335 yards.