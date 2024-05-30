Chiefs Officially Re-Sign ERFA DE Malik Herring

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially re-signed exclusive rights free agent DE Malik Herring.

The Chiefs tendered Herring earlier this offseason and he has now officially signed the tender.

Herring, 26, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia following the 2021 NFL Draft.

He spent his first year on the non-football injury list. Since then, Herring has made the roster in each of the subsequent seasons.

Herring is scheduled to be a restricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Herring appeared in seven games for the Chiefs and 10 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.