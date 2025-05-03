Chiefs Officially Sign 16 Undrafted Free Agents

The Chiefs announced on Saturday that they have officially signed 16 undrafted free agents to their roster ahead of next season.

The following is a list of players being signed by Kansas City:

Florida WR Elijhah Badger

Clemson TE Jake Briningstool

Tennessee S Will Brooks

Oklahoma State T Dalton Cooper

USC S Jacobe Covington

USC P Eddie Czaplicki

Fresno State WR Mac Dalena

Pittsburgh LB Brandon George

Penn State DT Coziah Izzard

Florida State DB Kevin Knowles

San Jose State WR Justin Lockhart

Maryland S Glendon Miller

Washington State T Esa Pole

Southern Arkansas CB Melvin Smith

Texas A&M TE Tre Watson

Western Kentucky RB Elijah Young