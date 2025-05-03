Chiefs Officially Sign 16 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Chiefs announced on Saturday that they have officially signed 16 undrafted free agents to their roster ahead of next season.

Chiefs Helmet

The following is a list of players being signed by Kansas City:

  • Florida WR Elijhah Badger
  • Clemson TE Jake Briningstool
  • Tennessee S Will Brooks
  • Oklahoma State T Dalton Cooper
  • USC S Jacobe Covington
  • USC P Eddie Czaplicki
  • Fresno State WR Mac Dalena
  • Pittsburgh LB Brandon George
  • Penn State DT Coziah Izzard
  • Florida State DB Kevin Knowles
  • San Jose State WR Justin Lockhart
  • Maryland S Glendon Miller
  • Washington State T Esa Pole
  • Southern Arkansas CB Melvin Smith
  • Texas A&M TE Tre Watson
  • Western Kentucky RB Elijah Young

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply