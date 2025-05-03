Chiefs Officially Sign 16 Undrafted Free Agents

The Chiefs announced on Saturday that they have officially signed 16 undrafted free agents to their roster ahead of next season.
The following is a list of players being signed by Kansas City:
- Florida WR Elijhah Badger
- Clemson TE Jake Briningstool
- Tennessee S Will Brooks
- Oklahoma State T Dalton Cooper
- USC S Jacobe Covington
- USC P Eddie Czaplicki
- Fresno State WR Mac Dalena
- Pittsburgh LB Brandon George
- Penn State DT Coziah Izzard
- Florida State DB Kevin Knowles
- San Jose State WR Justin Lockhart
- Maryland S Glendon Miller
- Washington State T Esa Pole
- Southern Arkansas CB Melvin Smith
- Texas A&M TE Tre Watson
- Western Kentucky RB Elijah Young
