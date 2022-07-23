Chiefs Placed Four On PUP List

The Kansas City Chiefs placed four players on the PUP list on Saturday.
The full list of players placed on the list includes:
- DB Rashad Fenton
- OT Lucas Niang
- WR Justyn Ross
- OT Prince Tega Wanogho
Niang, 23, is a former third-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft out of TCU but opted out of his rookie season due to the global pandemic.
He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $4,519,722 rookie contract that included an $847,072 signing bonus.
In 2021, Niang appeared in 12 games and made nine starts at tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!