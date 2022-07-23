Chiefs Placed Four On PUP List

The Kansas City Chiefs placed four players on the PUP list on Saturday.

The full list of players placed on the list includes:

Niang, 23, is a former third-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft out of TCU but opted out of his rookie season due to the global pandemic.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $4,519,722 rookie contract that included an $847,072 signing bonus.

In 2021, Niang appeared in 12 games and made nine starts at tackle.