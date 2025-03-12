Chiefs Re-Signed DE Malik Herring To One-Year Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed DE Malik Herring to a one-year deal, according to Matt Derrick.

Herring, 27, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia following the 2021 NFL Draft.

He spent his first year on the non-football injury list. Since then, Herring has made the roster in each of the subsequent seasons. The Chiefs re-singed him to a one-year deals last offseason.

Herring was scheduled to be a restricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Herring appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs and recorded 12 total tackles and a tackle for loss.