Chiefs Rookie LT Josh Simmons Expected To Rejoin Team In Few Weeks

Nate Taylor of ESPN reports that Chiefs rookie LT Josh Simmons is expected to rejoin the team in a few weeks.

Simmons has been away from the team due to a “family situation.” He’s missed the last two games for the Chiefs and it unlikely he’ll be able for Monday’s game against the Commanders.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid told reporters this week that “everything is positive” regarding Simmons.

“There’s communication and everything is positive,” Reid said Thursday. “It’s not a negative situation, so he’s taking care of family. He’s just taking care of business. That’s the main thing. When you deal with this, that’s what you do.

“He’s been very good about communicating.”

The Chiefs have started free agent acquisition Jaylon Moore at left tackle in his absence.

Simmons, 22, started his career at San Diego State and started all 13 games at right tackle in 2022 before transferring to Ohio State in 2023. The Chiefs used the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Simmons.

He signed a four-year, $14,656,682 contract that includes a $7,299,405 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Simmons has appeared in five games for the Chiefs, making five starts for them at left tackle.