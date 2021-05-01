Chiefs Signing SMU QB Shane Buechele

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are signing undrafted SMU QB Shane Buechele.

Buechele, 23, was a two-year starter at SMU after spending three years at Texas.

In five seasons for SMU and Texas, Buechele had a 63.1 completion percentage with 11,660 passing yards, 87 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also had 478 rushing yards with eight touchdowns in 56 games.